Govt. employees to go on strike from March 1

February 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

C.S. Shadakshari, president of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, said employees will go on an indefinite strike from March 1, demanding a government order on the 7th Pay Commission and cancellation of the new pension scheme.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Shadakshari said the employees were expecting the Chief Minister to promise implementation of the commission recommendations in the Budget. There was no assurance in the Budget.

“Later in a press conference, the CM said that the government will accept and implement the interim report of the commission. However, we want the government to issue an order on the implementation. Hence we are going on strike,” he said.

The association also demanded the withdrawal of the new pension scheme and the introduction of the old scheme for employees recruited after 2006.

“The new scheme has been withdrawn in six States. We were expecting that the Karnataka government would do the same by now. We are putting pressure on the government to withdraw it,” he said.

As the first step, he said, the employees would go on strike. However, he added that the protests would intensify in the coming days.

