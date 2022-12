December 31, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

A district-level sports meet of government employees of Kodagu district will be held on January 3 and 4 at Madikeri. It will be conducted at General Thimayya stadium and district in-charge Minister B.C.Nagesh will inaugurate it. The sports meet is being jointly organised by the Kodagu district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in association with the district unit of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.