Govt employees’ sports meet on Jan. 3 & 4

December 29, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The government employees’ Sports Meet will be organised in Dharwad on January 3 and 4 and is being organised by the State Government Employees’ Association, Dharwad, in association with the district administration and Dharwad ZP.

District president of the association S.F. Siddangoudar told presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday that the events would be held at various playgrounds in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad during the meet.

He said district-in-charge Minister Halappa Achar would inaugurate the meet at R.N. Shetty District Stadium on January 3 and the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti would preside over the inaugural ceremony. MLAs Jagadish Shettar, Amrut Desai, Arvind Bellad and others will be guests.

Mr. Siddanagoudar said that various events including athletics, volleyball, throw ball, football, hockey, handball, wrestling, basketball, kabaddi, weight-lifting, and other outdoor events would be conducted. Indoor games include be carrom, chess, ball badminton, swimming, table tennis and shuttle badminton.

A total of 912 employees including 617 men and 295 women are expected to participate in the sports meet. There will also be cultural programmes on January 4 at Alur Venkatrao Bhavan in Dharwad.