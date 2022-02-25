Govt. employees’ sports meet held in Hassan

Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda has assured the State Government Employees Association that he would help the organisation conduct its state-level sports meet next year in Hassan. He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level sports meet in Hassan on Friday.

The association had been organising the district-level meet for many years. The infrastructure facilities in the district were suitable enough to hold the state-level meet.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish suggested that government employees devote time in their routine for sports activities. They could improve their health by spending time on the field regularly, he said. Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantaraju said the panchayat had extended financial assistance of ₹3 lakh for the event.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, district president of the association E. Krishne Gowda and others were present.