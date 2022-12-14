Govt. employees’ sports and cultural meet

December 14, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level sports and cultural meet of State government employees will be held in the city on December 20 and 21. It will be conducted at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium, Sports Pavilion of the University of Mysore, Maharshi School at J.P.Nagar and Kannegowda sports ground and the discipline includes athletics, weight lifting, throwball, swimming, badminton, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, kabbadi etc. The cultural contest will include folk songs, light music, Hindustani and Carnatic music, Kathakali, Manipuri, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Bharatnatyam etc. For details call 0821-2564179 or 9945383495/9738679150.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US