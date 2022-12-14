Govt. employees’ sports and cultural meet

  1. EPaper
December 14, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level sports and cultural meet of State government employees will be held in the city on December 20 and 21. It will be conducted at the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium, Sports Pavilion of the University of Mysore, Maharshi School at J.P.Nagar and Kannegowda sports ground and the discipline includes athletics, weight lifting, throwball, swimming, badminton, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, kabbadi etc. The cultural contest will include folk songs, light music, Hindustani and Carnatic music, Kathakali, Manipuri, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Bharatnatyam etc. For details call 0821-2564179 or 9945383495/9738679150.

