Govt. Employees’ Association president Shadakshari transferred from Shivamogga

The State Government has transferred Karnataka State Government Employees Association president C.S. Shadakshari, who was posted in Shivamogga, to Kolar. He is said to have been transferred following School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s letter to the Chief Minister seeking his transfer from Shivamogga district.

Shadakshari has been working as Accounts Superintendent at the office of the Joint Director of the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department in Shivamogga. The Finance Department, in its order issued on Tuesday, November 7, has posted Shadakshari as Accounts Superintendent in the Social Welfare Department’s office in Kolar.

Minister’s letter

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking his transfer from Shivamogga district, following allegations of putting pressure on government officials to act according to his wishes in the district.

There were allegations that Shadakshari, who is also president of the Government Employees’ Housing Cooperative Society in Shivamogga, put pressure on officials in the district to allow the de-silting of the Muddana tank at Abbalagere in favour of a private builder. Shivamogga ZP had submitted an inquiry report into the alleged illegal de-silting and reported that the government suffered a loss to the tune of ₹71 lakh. The Hindu did carry a report in this regard on August 10.

The matter came up for discussion in a district-level review meeting chaired by Madhu Bangarappa on September 16, 2023. Later on September 21, the district in-charge Minister wrote to the CM, seeking his transfer from the district.

