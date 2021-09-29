Govt. employee missing

Hassan

29 September 2021 02:33 IST

A government employee attached to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga has gone missing, leaving a note at his residence. Giriraj, 39, had been in the service for the last 18 years and he was in charge of documents related to local area development funds of people’s representatives in the district.

In his letter, it is said, he had accused a few senior officers of harassing him. He had also requested the government to distribute his savings from his salary and other benefits among his wife, daughter, mother, sister and brother. The Jayanagar police have registered the case and efforts are on to trace him.

