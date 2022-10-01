Govt. earns excise revenue of ₹14,653 cr. in first half of current fiscal

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government’s excise revenue during the first half of the current financial year (2022-23) stood at ₹14,653.81 crore, an increase by 18.21% compared to the previous year (2021-22).

The State earned revenue of ₹12,396.07 crore during the first six months of 2021-22, according to data provided by the Excise Department. During April-September 2022, revenue earned from sales of liquor and beer was 50.53% of the targeted revenue of ₹29,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The figures for Indian Made Liquor (IML) show that sales increased to 339.49 lakh carton boxes (CBs) during April-September this year against 314.99 lakh carton boxes during the same period last year, an increase of 24.50%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beer sale

A total of 183.96 CBs of beer was sold during April-September this year against 110.35 CBs during the same period last year, an increase of 73.61%.