Karnataka

Govt. earns excise revenue of ₹14,653 cr. in first half of current fiscal

The State government’s excise revenue during the first half of the current financial year (2022-23) stood at ₹14,653.81 crore, an increase by 18.21% compared to the previous year (2021-22).

The State earned revenue of ₹12,396.07 crore during the first six months of 2021-22, according to data provided by the Excise Department. During April-September 2022, revenue earned from sales of liquor and beer was 50.53% of the targeted revenue of ₹29,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The figures for Indian Made Liquor (IML) show that sales increased to 339.49 lakh carton boxes (CBs) during April-September this year against 314.99 lakh carton boxes during the same period last year, an increase of 24.50%.

Beer sale

A total of 183.96 CBs of beer was sold during April-September this year against 110.35 CBs during the same period last year, an increase of 73.61%.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2022 8:15:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-earns-excise-revenue-of-14653-cr-in-first-half-of-current-fiscal/article65958929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY