Govt. drops prosecution of former chairman, ex-members of KPSC

The State Cabinet has decided to drop prosecution of former chairman and nine former members of the Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC) for their alleged role in the recruitment scam in 2011.

Briefing the media on decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Cabinet has decided to do so since the secretary was exonerated from the allegations.

The KPSC secretary, who was custodian of the examination, including preparing question papers and conducting examinations, was exonerated from the charges of malpractice.

The CID conducted an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the selection of candidates for Gazetted Probationary Group A and B for the year 2011. Several candidates complained of corruption in the selection process.

Mr. Bommai said the issue of prosecution was discussed in the Legislative Assembly and the Opposition opposed prosecution of the former chairman and former members of the KPSC.

The BJP government had set up a cabinet sub-committee to seek President Ram Nath Kovind’s permission to prosecute former chairman and former members of the KPSC. Now, the government decided to drop the prosecution process.