Govt. doctors withdraw strike

Government doctors, working under the State Health and Family Welfare Department, who had launched a protest demanding pay revision as per CGHS scale, on Friday withdrew their strike after the government agreed to consider their demand in the next financial year. The doctors have now been promised incentives, which will cost the exchequer ₹125 crore.
The doctors, under the banner of Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), had stopped submitting all reports including those related to COVID-19 to the government and had stopped attending all official meetings since Tuesday. They had threatened to stop all work except COVID duties and other emergencies and take out a “Bengaluru Chalo” on September 21.
KGMOA President G. Srinivas said Health Minister B. Sriramulu had agreed to consider their demand for CGHS pay scale in the next financial year. “He has promised us incentives till then. Apart from this, all our other demands including taking back 48 government hospitals handed over to BBMP and State celebration of Doctors’ Day have also been considered. Following this, we have withdrawn our strike,” he added.
