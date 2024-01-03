ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. doctors strike work in Athani seeking the arrest of social worker

January 03, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Activist Dayanand Waghmore of Bevanur village is said to have attacked a doctor on duty in the taluk hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in government hospitals went on a strike in Athani on Wednesday in protest against an attack on a doctor by a social worker. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors and other employees of government hospitals went on a snap strike in Athani on Wednesday, seeking the arrest of a social activist who is said to have attacked a doctor on duty.

The taluk hospital and other government health care centres remained closed for most of the day as doctors skipped work and sat in dharna seeking the arrest of the accused.

In a complaint submitted to the Tahsildar, members of the Karnataka State Government Medical Officers Association said that Dayanand Waghmore of Bevanur village attacked Basavaraj Ghoolappanavar, doctor on duty in the Athani Taluk Hospital, on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“He abused the doctor, without provocation, assaulted him and threatened to kill him outside the hospital,” the complaint said.

The accused was upset about what he thought medical negligence shown by doctors regarding the treatment given to Sridhar Kamble who was injured in a road accident.

The doctors, however, denied this. They demanded the arrest of the accused under the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Personnel and Damage to Property Against Medicare Service Institutions Act and other laws.

The protesting doctors submitted a copy of the memorandum to police officers before dispersing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US