Govt. doctors set a shining example under trying circumstances

They conducted over 2,000 deliveries

A team of six doctors in the District General Hospital here have set an example that one can serve society better even during a pandemic by conducting more than 2,000 deliveries in an eight-month period.

According to information, there have been more than 2,000 deliveries in the district hospital and a majority of them have been normal, while 30 % were Caesarean.

When doctors in private hospitals have been reluctant to conduct deliveries fearing the spread of COVID-19, this team of doctors in the government hospital in Yadgir has extended tremendous service to pregnant women and conducted deliveries taking a high risk.

“Obviously, it was high risk. But, we did not shirk from taking up responsibility under such conditions. Being doctors, we should not miss an opportunity to show our efficiency and diligence in service which we extended to pregnant women and conducted the deliveries,” Preethi Patil, a gynaecologist who was among the doctors, told The Hindu.

Some mothers were COVID-19 positive

Sources said that in a few cases, mothers were diagnosed to be positive for COVID-19 after delivery of their babies. But the team of doctors anyway conducted deliveries without waiting for test reports considering emergency and to avoid a risk to the mothers and babies. However, later, the doctors involved underwent home quarantine after handling such cases.

“We provided all medical equipment, including PPEs to the doctors on duty and also took additional preventive measures. We must be proud of the team members, Preeti Patil, Veena Patil, Nagashree, Rizwana, Narasamma, who were on duty and conducted successful deliveries in more than 2,000 cases,” District Surgeon (In-charge) Sanjeev Raichurkar, who was the anaesthesiologist during the period, said.

Doctors affected

Dr. Raichurkar also tested positive for COVID-19 and took treatment in the designated hospital in Yadgir and recovered.

Normally, people blame government hospitals for lack of facilities and hospitality. However, doctors have extended the maximum facilities and care under trying conditions and putting their own lives at high risk, which, now, is being appreciated by society.

“The government should recognise the efficient services of these doctors who have set a worthy example,” Sharanu Gadduge, Karnartaka Rakshana Vedike North Karnataka president, said.

Dr. Raichurkar lauded the services of the other staff in the team.