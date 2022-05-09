Govt. doctor offers lunch at ₹10 to those visiting his CHC

Venugopal, medical officer at Holalur CHC in Shivamogga taluk, started the service during the pandemic

Venugopal, medical officer at Holalur CHC in Shivamogga taluk, started the service during the pandemic

A overnment medical officer’s offer of lunch to patients and their attendants at his Community Health Centre (CHC) for as low as ₹10 per plate has received much praise from the public.

Dr. K.L. Venugopal, administrative medical officer at Holalur CHC in Shivamogga taluk, with the support of his staff, has been offering lunch to visitors since November 2020. This gesture is unique because the doctor and his staff are managing this programme on their own sources without depending on the government. The CHC has total staff strength of 32, including five medical officers.

Dr. Venugopal, son of former legislator and noted socialist Konandur Lingappa, has been known for his service. His father was known for his struggle for landless agriculture workers and was elected to the Legislative Assembly by spending money contributed by his voters.

Following the principles his father adopted, Dr. Venugopal chose to serve only in rural areas since he got into the Health and Family Welfare Department after completing his graduation in Kalaburagi in 1998.

During COVID-19 days, many patients and their attendants visited the health centre. “As lockdown was in effect, the visitors had no facility to have lunch. We decided to start this service. Our support staff also joined hands. Initially, I thought of offering lunch free of charge. But later we thought it would be better to collect minimal charge and fixed ₹10 per plate of rice, sambar, and pickle,” Dr. Venugopal said.

The government hospitals set up in taluk and district centres offer food for in-patients. However, this facility is not available in primary health centres and community health centres.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar, who got to know about the initiative, tweeted: “Heartwarming to learn that Dr. Venugopal provides lunch for the needy at ₹10 every day. Change does indeed begin with us.”

Dr. Venugopal said he was overwhelmed by the responses he received. “I really don’t know if our job deserves so much appreciation. We are offering lunch to people who visit us,” he said. The medical officer opined that many of the patients were villagers with a meagre income. They could hardly afford lunch in hotels. “In a month, we need to spend about ₹15,000 and we are managing that,” he said.

He said such a system was required in all hospitals across the State. “Even in villages, people have to spend up to ₹50 for lunch. I wish we had a system to fulfil the requirement of those who cannot afford it,” he said.