Govt. discriminating against Congress segments, says Priyank Kharge

Accusing the State government of discriminating against constituencies represented by Congress MLAs in the allocation of funds, MLA for Chittapur and former Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was resorting to “vendetta politics”.

“Just after assuming power, Mr. Yediyurappa had said he would not do any feud politics. But, it is exactly what he is doing in reality by obstructing ongoing projects and holding back many approved projects in the Congress-held constituencies,” he said.

He was addressing a media conference at his party office here.

Mr. Kharge substantiated the allegations with the elucidation of project-wise data. According to him, projects worth ₹400 crore, which were approved by the Finance Department during the tenure of the previous government, had been held back in Kalaburagi district alone.

“The Finance Department had approved many projects to be taken up by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Kalaburagi district. However, ₹10-crore worth projects in Jevargi and Afzalpur constituencies each and another ₹8-crore worth projects in Chittapur constituency were held back without any reasons. These constituencies are represented by Congress MLAs and the State government is discriminating against them,” he said.

According to him, hundreds of projects to be taken up by the Public Works Department at a total estimated cost of ₹170 crore were held back in the district.

“The government has held back many PWD projects worth ₹45 crore in my constituency. The next on the list are Jevargi and Afzalpur, both Congress constituencies, where PWD projects worth ₹29 crore and ₹21 crore, respectively, are held back. Same is the case with projects to be taken up by the Minor Irrigation Department where works worth ₹72 crore are held up,” he said.

Claiming that neither he nor his previous government had ever resorted to vendetta politics and discrimination against BJP constituencies, Mr. Kharge said the erstwhile Congress government had released ₹30 crore to Chincholi constituency even after his party candidate lost to BJP candidate in the byelection.

Expressing discontent over what he called inadequate representation of Kalyana Karnataka in the State Cabinet, Mr. Kharge said the region, particularly Kalaburagi district, was feeling let down.

“We had demanded two Cabinet berths to Kalaburagi, but not even one was given. An outsider is made the Kalaburagi in-charge Minister. The government renamed Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka, but did not release any additional amount for its development. Renaming the region without allocating adequate funds will not serve any purpose. It is all part of the BJP’s larger game-plan to play with people’s emotions and make political gains out of it, which the party is known for,” he said.