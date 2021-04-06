Govt. directs private hospitals to reserve 50% beds

Karnataka recorded 6,150 cases on Tuesday, 4,266 from Bengaluru Urban

As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Karnataka [6,150 new cases recorded on Tuesday, adding to a total to 10,26,584], the State hovernment issued an Order reserving 50% beds in private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“The Health and Family Welfare Department’s Order dated June 23, 2020, on reserving 50% beds in private hospitals and regulating rates to be charged by the hospitals for treatment of government-referred COVID patients and package rate ceiling for treating private COVID patients will continue to remain in force until further orders,” stated the Order issued by Chief Secretary on Tuesday.

However, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) that had a meeting with BBMP Commissioner earlier in the day had agreed to allocate up to 40% beds.

PHANA president Prasanna H.M. told The Hindu that the order on 50% reservation was a surprise.