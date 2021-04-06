Karnataka

Govt. directs private hospitals to reserve 50% beds

People waiting to get vaccinated beginning for all above 45 years from Thursday in Bengaluru .   | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Karnataka [6,150 new cases recorded on Tuesday, adding to a total to 10,26,584], the State hovernment issued an Order reserving 50% beds in private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“The Health and Family Welfare Department’s Order dated June 23, 2020, on reserving 50% beds in private hospitals and regulating rates to be charged by the hospitals for treatment of government-referred COVID patients and package rate ceiling for treating private COVID patients will continue to remain in force until further orders,” stated the Order issued by Chief Secretary on Tuesday.

However, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) that had a meeting with BBMP Commissioner earlier in the day had agreed to allocate up to 40% beds.

PHANA president Prasanna H.M. told The Hindu that the order on 50% reservation was a surprise.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 11:20:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-directs-private-hospitals-to-reserve-50-beds/article34257374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY