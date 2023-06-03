HamberMenu
Govt. directs Karnataka Silk Marketing Board to purchase cocoons from farmers

This decision comes following the collapse of prices of cocoons over the last three to four months, that has hit sericulture farmers hard

June 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday, June 3.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday, June 3. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh on Saturday, June 3, said that the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board (KSMB) had begun purchasing cocoons from the farmers to help stabilise the prices.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Venkatesh said the prices of cocoons had collapsed over the last three to four months, hitting the sericulture farmers hard.

Hence, a decision was taken to direct the KSMB to start purchasing the cocoons. “The KSMB has started purchasing cocoons from yesterday,” Mr. Venkatesh told reporters on Saturday, June 3.

He hoped that the prices of cocoons will improve on account of the market intervention by the State Government.

According to sources in the cocoon market in Ramanagaram, the average price of cocoons on Saturday was ₹468 per kg for bivoltine and ₹356 for cross-breed.

However, the prices reigned around ₹700 for a kg of bivoltine and ₹600 for a kg of cross-breed during mid-January 2023.

Mr. Venkatesh said there was scope for promoting in several parts of the State including Mysuru, where a large number of people grew mulberry plants.

To help mulberry farmers expand their market, the government should encourage more people to take up rearing of silkworms and produce cocoons.

