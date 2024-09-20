GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka govt. directs all Endowment Dept. temples to mandatorily use Nandini ghee in prasada, ‘anna dasoha’, sevas

Published - September 20, 2024 08:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Following a controversy over the famed Tirumala temple laddus allegedly containing animal fat and fish oil, the Karnataka government has issued a circular directing mandatory use of Nandini ghee, a brand manufactured by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), for preparing all types of dishes in anna dasoha, prasada and sevas in all the notified temples that come under the Karnataka State Religious Endowment Department.

The Commissioner, Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments, Bengaluru, on Friday, issued the circular and directed temples to maintain the quality of prasada.

There are close to 34,000 government-owned temples in the State. Many temples come under the category of ‘A’ grade, earning considerable revenue. They have been carrying out anna dasoha, a free meal programme, for many years. Well-known ‘A’ grade temples in the State include Mookambika temple at Kollur, Durgaparameshwari temple at Kateel, Subramanya temple at Kukke, Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, and Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, triggering a massive political row with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing the Chief Minister of indulging in “allegations” for political gains and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a lab report to back the claim. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said he had spoken to Mr. Naidu and sought a full report on the issue.

