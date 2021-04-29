‘Govt. did not err in handling pandemic’

Hassan

29 April 2021 23:12 IST

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi said the State government did not err in handling the COVID-19 situation. “But we failed to follow the guidelines”, he said at a press conference in Hassan on Thursday.

The government was anticipating that the cases in the second wave of the virus would be double the cases reported in the first wave. But, the cases were 15 times more. “This is not the time do politics on the pandemic. Congress leaders are targeting the government. They should look at the situation in Congress-ruled States as well”, he said.

Further he said that the situation should be viewed as medical emergency, instead of blaming the party in power. “Because we exported vaccination to many countries, now many countries have come forward to help us combat the pandemic”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Answering a question on Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti’s recent controversial statement, Mr. Ravi said the statement was objectionable. He should not have spoken like that. “Instead, he should have defended the government’s decision. I don’t defend such statements”, he said.