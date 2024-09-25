Govt. depts., Gram Panchayats among power bill defaulters facing disconnection

Government departments and Gram Panchayats, who have not cleared their electricity dues towards the supply of drinking water and streetlights, are facing a threat of disconnection if the pending bills are not cleared in the next seven days.

A statement from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) said some consumers including Government departments and Gram Panchayats had not cleared their electricity dues towards supply of drinking water and streetlights.

The CESC has decided to disconnect the power supply to the consumers failing to clear their dues before the deadline.

In a statement here, CESC pointed out that Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) rules provide for giving a 15 days notice for disconnection to the consumers failing to pay the bill by the due date. The notice on the backside of the bill states that if the consumer does not pay the bill within the specified date, the bill itself shall be treated as 15 days notice, the statement added.

In this background, electricity consumers of all categories except emergency services such as government hospitals and police services have been requested to pay the electricity dues within seven days through CESC’s official cash counters or online.

In the statement, CESC Managing Director G. Sheela appealed to the consumers with pending bills to clear their dues and co-operate with the department.

