Govt. denying funds for cultural institutions: Ashok

Published - July 21, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Criticising the State government for denying financial assistance to art and cultural institutions in the State, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government had the money to fund Cabinet-rank posts that had been recklessly created, and buy luxury cars for legislators and government functionaries.

“The Hindustani classical music gurukula established in Hubballi in memory of Gangubai Hangal has been denied its annual grant of ₹1.25 crore. Government does not have money to pay pension for artists or pay art troupes. There is no money to fund State-level and district-level sahitya sammelana. Money is not being released to ranga mandiras. Government is not giving funds for Kannada and Culture department. Is this how you respect State’s art and culture? You (Mr. Siddaramaiah) indulge in low level politics over language issue when there are elections,” Mr. Ashok said on social media platform X. The Chief Minister was not giving any importance to Kannada by stopping grants that would helpe develop land, language and culture, he added.

