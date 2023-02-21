Govt. decision to upgrade Narayana Guru Development Cell welcomed

February 21, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Welcoming the BJP-led government’s decision to upgrade the Sri Narayana Guru Development Cell into a corporation, BJP State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar has said that the government has empowered the Arya Idiga community by considering its long-pending demand of establishing a corporation named after Sri Narayana Guru.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Guttedar criticised the previous Congress government for neglecting the demand of the Idiga community. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleagues Kota Srinivas Poojary, V. Sunil Kumar and other leaders from the community who have worked for the establishment of Sri Narayana Guru Corporation.

The population of Arya Idiga community is 60 lakh to 70 lakh in the State.

Mr. Guttedar also demanded that the government to lift the ban on toddy tapping and its sale in the State, as toddy tapping is the traditional occupation of the Idiga community.

‘Unseen hands’

Replying to a question, Mr. Guttedar said that some unseen hands are making efforts to deprive of him of party ticket in the forthcoming Assembly elections and instead, get party ticket for his younger brother Nitin Guttedar to contest from Afzalpur constituency.

“The BJP parliamentary board and high command will decide about ticket for contesting the Assembly elections. However, there is no difference of opinion among us (myself and my brother). We will support each other and work to win the elections,” he said.

Community leaders Sadananda Perla, Rajesh Guttedar and Praveen Guttedar were present.