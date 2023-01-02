‘Govt. decision on reclassification of reservation for Panchamasalis is confusing’

January 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government’s decision on reclassification of reservation for Panchamasali Lingayat community is confusing, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Monday.

“There is absolutely no clarity in the statement of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Ministers regarding the decision of the State government about reservation for Panchamasalis. In fact, it has created more questions than it answers,’‘ he said.

“This is election time and I suspect that the BJP is using the State government’s statement, along with the Mahadayi letter from the Union government, for political purposes. Neither the BJP government at the Centre nor the one in the State are worried about people’s issues or are they working towards providing solutions to them,’‘ he said.

The pro-Mahadayi agitation of the Congress will continue, Mr. Jarkiholi said.

“We have already organised a rally in Hubballi with this demand. On behalf of the people of Karnataka, we are raising questions like why is the BJP government not issuing a gazette notification about the Mahadayi river water sharing despite the Supreme Court judgment on the issue. The governments at the Centre and in the State have failed and we will create awareness among the people about their various failures,’‘ he said.

The Congress Bus Yatre will begin in Belagavi and Chikkodi on January 11. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar will lead the rally, he said.

To a query, he said that the Congress leadership in all districts have forwarded the names of aspirants to the high command after due deliberation and it is waiting for a response. Ticket will be distributed after the high command consults local leaders and party workers at all levels, he said.