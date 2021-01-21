Govt. decides to provide bank guarantee for KHDC loan

Saris to be bought from the handloom corporation for anganwadi workers, helpers

The State government has decided to provide bank guarantee for one year for the loan that has been raised by the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC).

Home, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons after the Cabinet meeting that the corporation had raised a total of ₹31 crore as loan, of which ₹7 crore had been returned. For the remaining ₹24 crore loan that is pending, the State government would give bank guarantee for one year, Mr. Bommai said.

Further, the government has decided to buy saris that are given as uniforms for anganwadi workers and helpers at a cost of ₹10.27 crore from the KHDC. He said that each worker and helper would receive two saris. A total of 62,580 helpers and 65,911 workers would receive the saris, and each sari would cost ₹400, he said.

Changes to rules

The State government has also decided to bring changes to the Karnataka Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) (Amendment) Rules, 2020, to provide scope for appointment of guardians and women members of the family of government employee who dies while in service. The appointment on compassionate grounds has been modified to include the married daughter and guardian, he added.

He also said that the government had decided to regularise 65 layouts developed by the Karnataka Housing Board since 2000. Of the 65 layouts, 59 have been completed and six are ongoing. “The KHB had not taken layout approval from local authorities for various reasons. It has been decided to give one-time approval for these layouts,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Law Minister said that an amendment being brought to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act in the legislature would enable property developers to buy higher FAR by paying money. “Local bodies have been given the right to decide on how much FAR has to be given,” he said.