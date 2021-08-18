Govt. criticised for ban on public celebrations of Hindu festivals

Sri Ram Sena leader Pramod Mutalik has criticised the State government for prohibiting celebrations of Hindu festivals during the epidemic, while it allowed elections and political events to happen.

He told journalists that he will stage a dharna in Belagavi on Friday, if the government did not allow public celebrations of Hindu festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said that the State government had singled out Hindu festivals and banned them. The epidemic is a false excuse, as the government is actively engaged in holding elections to local bodies. Politicians are also organising rallies across the State, without following any COVID-19 protocol. “What is the meaning of all this?” he asked.

However, when it was pointed out to him that the government order banning festivities mentioned Muharram and Ganesh festivals, he said that he was not aware of the order.