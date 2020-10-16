Govt. credits ₹36.57 cr. input subsidy to flood-hit farmers

Bengaluru

16 October 2020

Chief Minister holds meeting with top officials of 12 affected districts

To provide relief to farmers who have lost crops in floods, the State government credited ₹36.57 crore into 51,810 accounts of farmers as input subsidy on Friday.

The amount was transferred to the accounts online. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a videoconference with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the Chief Executive Officers of zilla panchayats of 12 districts to take stock of the flood situation in Kalyana Karnataka districts.

The Chief Minister instructed the DCs to take all steps on a war footing to save lives and properties of the people affected by floods. A sum of ₹85.49 crore has been released for undertaking emergency measures in the flood-affected districts.

Owing to cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkot, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Vijayapura, and Belagavi districts have received widespread rain, resulting in inundation of low- lying areas and loss of standing kharif crops, according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister directed the DCs to shift villagers to safe places and ensure supply of food. He told them to follow COVID-19 norms in relief centres while accommodating people. The district administration has been instructed to provide masks and arrange facilities for doctors to visit.

A total of 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Kalyana Karnataka region for ensuring safety of flood-affected people. A total of 14 boats have been deployed in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. Mr. Yediyurappa told officials to take into confidence various NGOs while undertaking relief works in their districts.