Govt. created hijab controversy, alleges D.K. Suresh

Congress Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh has said the controversy over the hijab was created by the State Government. He was speaking at the Congress party’s membership campaign in Hassan on Wednesday.

It was the duty of the government to provide education for children. But, it has been sending girl students out of schools and colleges by creating a controversy. The Prime Minister’s slogan is “Beti Bacho, Beti Padao”. But the State Government was doing the opposite.

“The organisations associated with the BJP created the controversy for political gains. The government issued an order on February 5 and with that the issue spread across the State, creating unrest. The government has failed in handling the situation”, he said.

He also took serious exception to RDPR Minister K.S.Eshwarappa’s a statement that the saffron flag might replace the tricolour. The Minister should have been booked for his statement and arrested, he opined.

Congress leaders including former MP R. Dhruvanarayana and others were present.