Govt. covering up ‘India’s biggest bitcoin scam’, says Congress

Bengaluru

14 November 2021 02:20 IST

AICC spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala and Gourav Vallabh on Saturday alleged that “India’s biggest bitcoin scam” had been unearthed in Karnataka and instead of conducting a fair investigation, the BJP Government appeared to be preoccupied with “operation bitcoin scam cover-up”.

In a press statement, they asked the State Government, “Were the stolen bitcoins transferred from the wallet of alleged hacker Sri Krishna? How many bitcoins and of what value? How does the Bengaluru police then suggest that the 31 and 186 bitcoins, allegedly transferred to police wallet, were lost or were found to be fake transactions?”

They sought to know the role and responsibility of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was the Home Minister when the arrest was made in bitcoin scam, and others in the State Government. Congress leaders also asked why the CBI’s Interpol wing was not informed “despite such gigantic offences with clear international ramifications”. “Why did the Government wait for over five months, up to April 24, 2021, to write to Interpol and that also after the release of Sri Krishna on April 17, 2021?” they asked.

Advertising

Advertising