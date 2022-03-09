Govt. considering rail, air connectivity between Ayodhya and Anjanadri

Special Correspondent March 09, 2022 23:18 IST

The State Government is discussing air and rail connectivity proposals between Anjanadri, believed to be the birthplace of Anjaneya, in Vijayanagara district and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Muzrai Minister Sashikala Jolle told the Legislative Council on Wednesday that discussions have taken place at the official level on providing connectivity between Anjanadri and Ayodhya.

“The Chief Minister is also interested in promotion of temple tourism. Several meetings have been held to promote religious tourism between Anjanadri and Ayodhya,” she said, answering a question from BJP member N. Ravi Kumar.

The Minister also said that a masterplan is ready to improve infrastructure around the temples under the Daiva Sankalpa programmes and 25 temples have been selected.