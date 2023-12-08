HamberMenu
Govt. considering ‘B’ khata-like system for semi-legal properties in urban local bodies across Karnataka

December 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is considering a proposal to introduce ‘B’ khata-like system for semi-legal properties in the limits of urban local bodies across the State, Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan informed the Legislative Assembly.

Responding to a question from Bhimanna Naik, Congress MLA from Sirsi, on the inconvenience caused to the public due to non-issue of Form No. 3, Mr. Khan said the government had constituted a Cabinet sub-committee comprising Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, and Minister for Law H.K. Patil, which had already held a couple of meetings.

‘A’ khata and ‘B’ khata-like system, which is prevailing in Bengaluru, is being considered across the State to resolve issues faced by owners of such properties. “A final decision will be taken in two months,” Mr. Khan assured.

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda too raised the problems faced by owners of such properties in his constituency in Mysuru. Without the required documents, the owners are unable to obtain loans, build houses, or make any transactions, he claimed.

