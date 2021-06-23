Govt. considering amending Inams Abolition Act

BENGALURU

23 June 2021

The State government is considering a proposal to amend the Inams Abolition Act to give one more opportunity to farmers to apply for occupancy rights, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

He told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday that the State had more than 70,000 acres of Inam Land (land gifted to various persons and institutions by the erstwhile rulers), cultivated by farmers. When the Inams Abolition Act was brought in earlier to provide occupancy rights to those cultivating them, a large number of farmers had not applied due to lack of awareness. Hence the government was keen to provide one more opportunity.

The government had appointed a committee led by former bureaucrat P.S. Vastrad to recommend measures on what should be done with respect to 70,000 acres of Inam lands which have not been claimed by farmers. After studying the issue, the committee had recommended that one more opportunity should be given to farmers to apply to get occupancy rights.

The Minister said the issue would also be brought up before the State Cabinet for discussion.