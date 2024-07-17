Govt. committee to take up joint survey of civil lands in cantonment

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has set a deadline of two weeks for a government committee to conduct a joint survey of civil lands in cantonment areas in Belagavi.

The State government set up the joint consultative committee that is chaired by the DC and has officers from the district administration, city corporation and the cantonment board as members, along with a representative of the cantonment resident welfare association.

The committee will take up the complete survey of the 1763.78 acres of notified civil area inside the cantonment.

The committee was formed after differences arose between cantonment board officials and elected representatives like MPs Jagadish Shettar and Iranna Kadadi and MLA Asif (Raju) Sait in a recent meeting. The legislators objected to the board’s proposal of handing over 112 acres to the city corporation, as against the 1763 acres of notified civil area. A similar committee set up in Himachal Pradesh, has been tasked with the joint survey. A joint survey will give us more details to go ahead with the process of merger of civil areas with the city corporation, the DC said.