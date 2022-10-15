’Govt. committed to reduce human-wildlife conflict in Kodagu’

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Jawaid Akhtar speaking at the Codagu Planters Association meeting in Madikeri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was seriously pursuing various measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in Kodagu including erecting rail barricades and rope fences, stated Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka, on Saturday.

He conducted meeting with forest department officials in Madikeri on the issue and reviewed various works besides participating in the 143 rd annual meeting of the Codagu Planters’ Association.

He pointed out that rope fences were already being installed on an experimental basis in parts of Nagarahole at a cost of ₹5 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Additional Chief Secretary said the issue had been discussed with the Chief Minister and in addition to ₹5 crore, additional funds have been promised to prevent wild elephants from straying into human landscape.

Mr. B.N. Niranjan Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu circle said efforts will be made to increase the bamboo plantation in the forests on which elephants are dependent to a considerable extent. More than 15,000 metric tons of bamboo seeds have been planted to mitigate the scarcity, he said. Though there were nearly 1,300 elephants in Kodagu about 200 were frequenting to human landscape and causing problems.

A team from Indo-German Project headed by Ms. Neeraja Khera also interacted with forest department officials on mitigating the conflict situation. The Additional Chief Secretary and other officials also visited Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.