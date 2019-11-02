Govt. committed to providing relief to flood-hit, says Shettar

The State government was committed to providing all facilities to deserving beneficiaries affected by the floods, Belagavi district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Belagavi on Friday.

He told journalists after the Rajyotsava celebrations that the government had released the first instalment of ₹ 1 lakh to all those who wanted to rebuild their houses.

“Almost all affected families have received ₹ 10,000 as ex-gratia, as many as 32 of the 37 families that lost their bread winners have received ₹ 5 lakh each and farmers who lost cattle and sheep have been compensated, he said. We will ensure that there is no shortage of funds for flood relief,” he said.

To a question, he said that he had not yet visited flood-hit areas in Belagavi district but would do so soon to meet victims and learn their conditions.

Earlier, he unfurled the national flag and received a guard of honour from the police and other forces at the CPEd Grounds. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, MLAs, MLCs, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli, Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, Inspector-General of Police Raghavendra Suhas, ZP CEO K.V. Rajendra and others were present.

Apart from civil and reserve police, Home Guards, and Seva Dal, some school students also participated in the parade. A team of 120 NCC cadets, both boys and girls, took part. Officers Ritesh Sajjan, V.N. Parvatikar, Vivek Dhiman and team leader Cadet Rehan led the contingent.

Rajyotsava was celebrated with joy in Belagavi and other parts of the district on Friday.

At a simple function in VTU, Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa favoured primary education in the student’s mother tongue. Kannada literature has a rich repository of intellectual deliberations. Young children who miss out on learning the language are deprived of such a rich cultural history, he said. Registrar A.S. Deshpande, finance officer M.A. Sapna and others were present.

At the Angadi institute of technology and management, principal Sanjay Pujari urged young engineers to make technology available to Kannada-speaking people. Resource person Nikhil Changuli spoke on the unification of Karnataka.

Prasad Rampure, principal of KLE Engineering College in Chikkodi, said that continued neglect of the development of North Karnataka could fuel demands for statehood. That would be unfortunate as the State was unified after a prolonged agitation by leaders. The State government should adopt an approach of equitable development, he said.

Manjunath, head of the Department of Kannada, and principal Dipti Ingle spoke at the Rajyotsava celebrations at KLE International School in Belagavi.