‘Govt. committed to providing permanent relief to flood-hit’

B. Sriramulu, MLA from Molakalmuru and member of the State BJP team for flood relief, on Monday, said that permanent relief would shortly be provided to the flood-affected people in Raichur district.

He was talking to media persons at Jegarkal village in Raichur district after visiting flood-affected villages and having an interaction with the people who have been shifted to the Ganji Kendra there.

“The State government, which is committed to taking up relief work on top priority, is making all permanent arrangements ensuring the safety of the people,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

He said that the loss due to floods was estimated at ₹ 40,000 crore in the State. “Initially, we will request the Centre to release ₹ 10,000 crore to take up relief works,” he added.

Mr. Sriramulu himself drove a tractor as there was no proper road to reach Meerapur village by car. He was accompanied by other leaders during the visit.

He assured the people of taking immediate action when inmates of the Ganji Kendra at Jegarkal said that they have not been supplied proper drinking water and food.