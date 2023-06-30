Govt. committed to providing funds for Gawai memorial hall: H.K. Patil

June 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism H.K. Patil has said the State government is committed to completing the construction of Pt. Puttaraj Gawai Smaraka Bhavana by providing necessary funds.

While interacting with officials after inspecting the work on the memorial hall near the APMC yard in Gadag on Friday, Mr. Patil sought details on the fund requirements.

Officials of the Public Works Department briefed the Minister about the progress of the work and said that initially, the government had provided ₹5 crore for the work, which had already been utilised. In addition, ₹1.25 crore was spent and they still required an additional grant of ₹7 crore for completing the work.

Responding to their plea, Mr. Patil said he had discussed the issue with Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi during the inauguration of the Rangamandir and that he had responded positively.

“Soon, the requisite proposal for grants would be sent for approval. Immediately after the release of grants, officials should invite bids and complete the work in the next nine months,” he said, directing the officials to ensure quality in the work. He told them that delay in completion of the work would not be tolerated.

The Minister asked the officials to resume the construction by August 15 and complete it as per the plan. Once completed, a bird’s eye view of the memorial hall should resemble a ‘veena’, he said.

Mr. Patil pointed out that the construction of the memorial hall was initiated during the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah and it would be completed during his present tenure.

The Minister was accompanied by seer of Veereshwara Punyashrama Kallayyajja, Chief Executive Officer of the Gadag Zilla Panchayat Susheela B., Additional Deputy Commissioner Maruti M.P., Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Virayyaswami Hiremath, Assistant Director of Tourism Kotresh Vibhuti, PWD executive engineer P.S. Patil, and others.