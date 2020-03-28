Karnataka

Govt. committed to protect sericulture, grape growers: Ministers

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda conducting a meeting pertaining to COVID-19 in Mandya on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda conducting a meeting pertaining to COVID-19 in Mandya on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The COVID-19 crisis-struck grape and sericulture growers all over Karnataka were on Saturday assured of measures to safeguard their produce by the State Government.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu said that the government was committed to protecting sericulture growers from the crisis. He told presspersons at Ramanagaram town in neighbouring Ramanagaram district, where Asia’s second largest cocoon market is situated, that he would seek a report from the district administration pertaining to the issue. He would also discuss the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, who convened a meeting with the district-level officials here, has said that the government is taking measures to protect grape and sericulture growers.

Several hundreds of growers have been badly hit as exports have been suspended consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 9:28:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-committed-to-protect-sericulture-grape-growers-ministers/article31194134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY