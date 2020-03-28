Govt. committed to protect sericulture, grape growers: Ministers

The COVID-19 crisis-struck grape and sericulture growers all over Karnataka were on Saturday assured of measures to safeguard their produce by the State Government.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu said that the government was committed to protecting sericulture growers from the crisis. He told presspersons at Ramanagaram town in neighbouring Ramanagaram district, where Asia’s second largest cocoon market is situated, that he would seek a report from the district administration pertaining to the issue. He would also discuss the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, who convened a meeting with the district-level officials here, has said that the government is taking measures to protect grape and sericulture growers.

Several hundreds of growers have been badly hit as exports have been suspended consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19.