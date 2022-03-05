Govt. committed to development of Hubballi-Dharwad: Achar

Minister for Mines and Geology, Women and Child Development and district-in-charge for Dharwad Halappa Achar has said that Hubballi-Dharwad being important in North Karnataka, the State Government was committed to the overall development of twin cities

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new post matric girls’ hostel built at a cost of ₹3.75 crore near Rail Garden in Rajiv Nagar on Saturday.

Mr. Achar said that Dharwad was among the few districts in the State that had the highest number of hostels. Considering the importance of it being an education hub, the Government was providing all basic amenities and infrastructure at the hostels in the district, he said.

The Minister said that all steps were being taken to further add amenities to the hostels and also for the construction of new hostels so that those which were functioning from rented premises could be shifted permanently.

Mr. Achar hoped that the new hostel would help the girl students a great deal and asked the students to make good use of the hostel to pursue education in their chosen field.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department N.R. Purushottam, and others were present.