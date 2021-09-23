Govt. committed to developing M.M. Hills pilgrim centre: CM

MYSURU

23 September 2021 18:32 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government is committed to the comprehensive development of Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Temple in Chamarajanagar district as it is one of the important sites of pilgrimage in the State.

Mr. Bommai, who is also the chairman of Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Kshetra Development Authority, said at a meeting of the authority in Bengaluru on Wednesday that the development works have gained pace at M.M. Hills and all elected representatives have given their support.

As the temple attracts lakhs of devotees, priority has been given for improving the facilities for them, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister told the meeting to implement the decisions taken on the development works at the hills.

Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajnagar S.T. Somashekar told the officials to complete the works on priority and as scheduled and added that the facilities have to be maintained properly after their inauguration.

Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, who is the vice-chairperson of the authority, said more facilities can be planned around the site where the 100-feet statue of Sri Malai Mahadeshwara was being constructed.

Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy listed out the works that are being implemented and the progress of the development works.