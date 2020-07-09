Govt. collecting data of staff aged below 50

Following the need for more government staff to fight COVID-19 as cases spike in Bengaluru, the State government has sought information of officials aged below 50 in each department. The information is to be given in two days’ time.

In a circular issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Thursday, details have been sought of Group A, B and C officials in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. Pregnant and lactating women and the physically challenged have been exempted.

The circular said that the Government feels that there is a necessity to increase efforts to control the pandemic in Bengaluru city and adjacent areas that have seen spike since unlock 2. The circular has not only asked for the list of such eligible employees of the department but also in all aided institutions, public sector undertakings.