Govt. caps CT scan price

With CT scan being widely used by doctors to detect COVID-19 infection, Karnataka on Friday capped the price of such scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at ₹1,500 and ₹250 respectively.

“We have received complaints that some hospitals and labs are exploiting people by charging high prices. To check this, the government has capped the prices of CT scan and X-ray at private hospitals and labs,” said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

He said strict action will be taken against hospitals and labs which violate rules and charge high prices. Government hospitals are providing the facility free of cost. People should utilise it, the Minister added.