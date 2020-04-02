Govt. cancels exams for classes 7 to 9

The State government on Thursday announced that the final examinations for classes 7, 8, and 9, which were scheduled to be held after April 14, have been cancelled. This is applicable to all schools affiliated with the State board.

While students in classes 7 and 8 will be promoted without any conditions, those in class 9 will be evaluated on their summative and formative assessments which have already been conducted. The Department of Public Instruction took the decision a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education decided that students from classes 1 to 8 may be promoted without sitting for the year-end examination.

Many schools in Bengaluru and other parts of the State had already conducted the final examination for class 9 before the lockdown came into force.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that if any student had failed to clear the internal assessment, the school should utilise the vacation period to provide remedial coaching.

The department was supposed to conduct a State-level examination for class 7 students this year. Mr. Kumar said that these students would get the question papers once the schools commenced so that they could analyse how well prepared they were.

The department would decide on the dates of one of the II PU papers and the SSLC examination timetable after April 14.