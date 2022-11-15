Govt. begins tendering process early to avoid delay in supply of textbooks and uniforms for 2023-24

November 15, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy is planning to distribute textbooks and uniforms to schoolchildren in June when the 2023-24 academic year begins.

The department has already floated tenders for textbooks and uniforms and around the first week of January 2023, work orders will be issued for printing textbooks and supplying uniforms.

This year, after six months of the schools opening, around 1,826 private schools are yet to get any textbooks. And distribution of the first set of uniforms in government and aided schools is also pending in six districts. Delay in tendering and issuing of the work order is the main reason for these issues.

To avoid a similar shortage of textbooks and other glitches in the supply of books next year, the department is requesting all the State syllabus private schools to make 10% of payment in advance, so that they can go ahead with printing on time.

Need 6.36 crore books

This year, the department has got a total of 6.36 crore books in 499 titles indent from all the State syllabus government, aided and private schools across the state.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Vishal R., Commissioner for Department of Public Instruction said, “We plan to distribute textbooks and uniforms to schoolchildren very early for the 2023-24 academic year. To avoid all delays, we have already started the tendering process.”

“The tender will be finalised around December third or fourth week. After taking the Minister’s consent, we will issue work orders for printing textbooks and supplying uniforms around the first or second week of January, 2023. The printing of textbooks and supplying uniforms will take 90 days. We expect the textbooks and uniforms around the month of April or May. We will start to distribute these to students in the month of June,” the commissioner said.