Govt. begins talks on staggered unlocking

Bengaluru

08 June 2021 23:56 IST

The current lockdown is scheduled to end on June 14

As COVID-19 cases dip in the State and ahead of the current lockdown ending on June 14, informal discussions have started in the government on the nature of restrictions that could be in place when the lockdown ends.

Government sources aware of the development said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurapppa on Tuesday held informal discussions with Health Minister K. Sudhakar and Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on this. A final decision could be made by the weekend depending on the circumstances and the TAC report.

Indications are that while the stand alone stores could be allowed to function, the timing could be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. “Opening of business will be staggered. In the first phase of opening, the government is not inclined to allow opening of businesses that attract big crowds.” Along with stand alone stores, public transport could resume partially. “Decision on allowing inter-district movement of people is yet to happen,” said the source. The night curfew and prohibitory orders will be in place to deter formation of crowds in the public.

Sources said that many companies had come forward with proposals to open after complete vaccination of employees and promised to conduct frequent random checks.

“Though work from home is being done, critical staff still need to be on the premises. The government will have to discuss these situation also,” sources said, adding models implemented in other States will also be considered.

Other models

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told presspersons that Karnataka was keen on developing a unique unlock process. “The government is not looking to adopt the model of other States. Sectors that are important for the State’s economy will be prioritized,” While the BBMP had given inputs on unlocking, Mr. Gupta reiterated that the State government would take a final call will be applicable to the entire State.