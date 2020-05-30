Govt. bans using, spitting smokeless tobacco products

The State government has banned using smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places across the State. It will now invite penal action.

On the eve of World No Tobacco Day, Minister B.S. Sriramulu appealed, particularly to the youth, to stay away from paan masala products. The ban had been implemented in 15 districts.

Vishal Rao, member of the high-power committee on tobacco and cancer control, Government of Karnataka, appreciated the move by the State government.

Last month, the Union Ministry had asked all the States and Union Territories to take measures to curb public usage of tobacco as it increases the chances of spreading COVID-19.