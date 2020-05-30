Karnataka

Govt. bans using, spitting smokeless tobacco products

The State government has banned using smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places across the State. It will now invite penal action.

On the eve of World No Tobacco Day, Minister B.S. Sriramulu appealed, particularly to the youth, to stay away from paan masala products. The ban had been implemented in 15 districts.

Vishal Rao, member of the high-power committee on tobacco and cancer control, Government of Karnataka, appreciated the move by the State government.

Last month, the Union Ministry had asked all the States and Union Territories to take measures to curb public usage of tobacco as it increases the chances of spreading COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:59:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-bans-using-spitting-smokeless-tobacco-products/article31712225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY