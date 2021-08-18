Govt. assures support to Afghans in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has assured all Afghan nationals, including students living in the State, that the government will help them during the crisis.

Of the 339 Afghan nationals in Karnataka, 192 have student visas that are nearing expiry date. With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, many are looking at an uncertain future.

The State government, meanwhile, has appointed IPS officer Umesh Kumar, ADGP, CID, as the nodal officer to assist people from Karnataka who are stranded in Afghanistan.

He will coordinate with the Central government and make efforts to bring back Kannadigas from Afghanistan, stated a notification issued by the government.

At a police event at the CAR parade ground here on Wednesday, Mr. Jnanendra told reporters, “The State government will extend all help to students from Afghanistan, studying in Karnataka, in addressing their grievances arising out of the strife, if any, in their nation.” He added that the State government would interact with the Union government relating to any issues on extending the visas of affected students.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also reiterated that Afghan nationals would be provided necessary help. “If they have any problem, they can approach the police and we will try to resolve it,” he said.