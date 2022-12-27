Govt. assures Kadu Golla community of trying to convince Centre by February to provide ST tag

December 27, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Tuesday assured the Assembly that the Karnataka government would try to convince the Centre by February to include Kadugolla community in the ST list.

Replying to the issue raised by BJP member Poornima during zero hour in the Assembly, he said the State government was committed to making serious efforts to include the Kadugolla community in the ST list as they had tribal characteristics.

He said the Chief Minister would meet Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda either in the first or second week of January to convince him about the need to provide ST tag to the community.