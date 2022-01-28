Govt. assesses future impact of its schemes

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Govind M. Karjol releasing a book to mark six months of the Government at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday.

BENGALURU

28 January 2022 22:11 IST

This is being done with help from Institute for Social and Economic Change

The BJP Government has commissioned a study on the potential impact of various welfare measures taken up by it in the last six months through the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC).

A book titled “The policies and programmes of the Government of Karnataka in the last six months and the future impact of these programmes” was released on the occasion of the Government completing six months on Friday.

ISEC Director D. Rajasekhar said that the report comprises nine chapters covering as many themes. According to him, the programmes over the last six months have potential to bring changes in the lives of both farmers and urban dwellers apart from elderly among other vulnerable sections.

Particularly referring to the Nagarotthana scheme of urban development under which infrastructure development is being taken up in various towns in the State, Dr. Rajasekhar said it had the potential to reduce the burden on Bengaluru as it sought to distribute economic and job opportunities among other cities and towns in addition to infrastructure.

He said the study had also analysed the importance of various other programmes, including upgrading of 750 primary health centres, setting up 750 Farmers’ Producers’ Organisations, infrastructure development of 750 village panchayats, providing scholarships to children of farmers and enhancement of pension under social security schemes besides implementation of new education policy.

Mr. Bommai told the ISEC Director to continue the process of assessment of Government schemes on a regular basis.

He also requested to not only focus on positive impact of the programmes, but also alert the Government if there were any lacunae in the schemes so that they could be corrected.