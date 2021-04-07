Govt. asks railways to operate more trains from Bengaluru on April 9, 10

Bengaluru

07 April 2021 14:16 IST

In the wake of the strike by employees of road transport corporations, the State government has requested Indian Railways to run special trains from Bengaluru to different destinations in the State to clear the rush on April 9 and 10.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, in a letter to the General Manager, South Western Railways, said that in view of the upcoming festivals, there would be a rush of people going from Bengaluru to their native places and urged the railways to operate special trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi and Kalaburagi (2 trains each), to Bidar and Vijayapura (one train each), to Karwar (two trains), to Shivamogga (one train) and the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru inter-city trains with more frequency.

Advertising

Advertising